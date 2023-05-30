Vatican questions $17 million transfer to impact investing vehicle, moves to prevent similar

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has asked aides to get to the bottom of how at least $17 million was transferred from the Vatican’s U.S.-based missionary fundraising coffers into an impact investing vehicle run by a priest. The story of what happened to the money and how is one that has vexed Vatican officials on both sides of the Atlantic for over two years, all the more because it appears the transfers were completely legal. But they have nevertheless prompted the new leadership of the Vatican’s missionary fundraising operation in the U.S., The Pontifical Mission Societies, to fire the staff and board of directors who approved them, and overhaul its bylaws and statutes, to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.