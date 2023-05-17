UN expert: Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new U.N. report says Myanmar’s military has imported at least $1 billion worth of weapons and related material from Russia, China and other countries since its February 2021 coup, which it has used to carry out atrocities against civilians. Tom Andrews is the U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar. He says the weapons continue to flow to the Myanmar military despite overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for the atrocities, some of which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The report, which was released Wednesday, also identifies Singapore as among the main suppliers, followed by India and Thailand.

