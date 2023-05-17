Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky signals focus on family values in closely watched fall race

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is preparing for what could be the most hotly contested election of the year. And the first-term Democrat says in an Associated Press interview that he won’t cede so-called family values issues to his Republican opponent. In his first sit-down interview since Tuesday’s primary, Beshear also tried to contrast his steady leadership with the just-concluded bitter GOP campaign. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron prevailed in a 12-candidate field to win the Republican nomination for governor. Beshear said he intends to make the general election race about helping families and not trying to “rile people up,” and he accused Cameron of doing just that in his victory speech.

