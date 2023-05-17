Breaking ice jams, rapid snowmelt flood homes, businesses and roads across Alaska

Flooding across Alaska has inundated scores of homes, with several of them knocked from their foundations by large ice chunks, and shut one of the state’s few east-west highways down to one lane. Ice jams on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers have caused most of the damage, while a quick melt of the snowpack caused Moose Creek to overflow near Glennallen. That is causing delays for motorists on the Glenn Highway, which connects Anchorage to points east, including Canada. Multiple homes and buildings have been flooded in Glennallen, including a grocery store.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.