Cuba expects to resume US deportation flights this month

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A Cuban official says Cuba plans to resume accepting deportation flights from the United States this month, echoing U.S. concerns about the highest levels of Cuban migration in six decades. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio says flights are expected before the U.S. ends coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on asylum on May 11. The end of so-called Title 42 authority is widely projected to increase the number of people seeking entry to the U.S. on the U.S.-Mexico border. The diplomat spoke in an interview with The Associated Press after what he called “a productive meeting” with U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials to discuss migration. The department did not immediately respond to a Friday request for comment.

