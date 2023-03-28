Puerto Rico governor unveils solar energy plans in address

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has announced new solar energy initiatives during his annual state of the territory address. It was a speech viewed by many as critical as he fights plummeting ratings amid growing discontent over costly electric bills, deep government corruption and hurricane reconstruction that has dragged on. Tuesday’s more than hourlong speech and ceremony at the U.S. territory’s seaside Capitol was powered entirely by generators to avoid any potential interruptions given the ongoing instability of the island’s crumbling power grid.

