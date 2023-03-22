Officer shot during German police raids tied to extremists

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say German investigators have carried out raids related to an alleged coup plot involving supporters of a far-right movement. A police officer was shot in the arm during one of the searches. The justice minister said that federal prosecutors ordered searches of 20 properties on Wednesday and that the move was related to the Reich Citizens movement, That’s a loose grouping whose supporters deny the legitimacy of the present-day German constitution and government. They claim instead that the German empire, or Reich, of 1871 still exists.

