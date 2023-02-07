Faith leaders urge independent review of Alabama executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 170 pastors and other faith leaders have urged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to authorize an independent review of death penalty procedures, as other states have done following problems with executions. The group applauded Ivey Tuesday for taking the “bold and necessary step” of ordering a review of Alabama execution procedures following problems with the state’s last three scheduled lethal injections, but said that review should be done by those outside the prison system. Ivey in November ordered the Alabama Department of Corrections, which carries out executions, to undertake the review. The faith leaders cited reviews done in Oklahoma and Tennessee.

