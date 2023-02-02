Report: FBI investigating Santos fundraiser for sick dog

NEW YORK (AP) — A published report says federal authorities are investigating whether embattled New York Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for a disabled veteran’s dog and then kept the money for himself. Politico reports that two FBI agents contacted U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff on Wednesday on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. The local news site Patch reported last month that Santos set up a GoFundMe account to treat Osthoff’s dog but refused to turn over the funds. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he could not comment. A message seeking comment was left with Santos’ attorney.

By KAREN MATTHEWS and WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

