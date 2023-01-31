4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. officials say four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have been transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges. The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that the suspects include James Solages and Joseph Vincent. They were among the first arrested after Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home in July 2021. Also charged is Christian Emmanuel Sanon. He is a failed businessman that authorities have identified as a key player. The fourth suspect was identified as Colombian citizen Germán Rivera García. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on the development.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.