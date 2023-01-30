Tropical storm leaves 30 dead, 20 missing in Madagascar
By LAETITIA BEZAIN
Associated Press
ANTANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Authorities in Madagascar say flooding and landslides caused by the passage of tropical storm Cheneso across the island nation over the last few days have caused 30 deaths, left 20 missing and affected tens of thousands. The strong tropical storm made landfall in the northeast of the Indian Ocean island last Thursday and impacted close to 89,000 people, according to Madagascar’s National Office for Risk and Disaster Management Monday.