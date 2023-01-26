Bosnia: Indian businessman charged with organized crime

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Pramod Mittal, the younger brother of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has been charged in Bosnia with organized crime and abuse of office while head of the supervisory board and co-owner of a metallurgical coke producer in the Balkan country. Among other charges, Mittal was formally accused of heading an organized crime group, including 7 other people charged in the case, which allegedly helped him syphon, from 2003 to 2019, nearly 11 million euros ($12 million) from the Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL).

