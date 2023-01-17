Retrial begins: Capitol riot suspect facing weapons charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Navy reservist who is charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is going back on trial in Virginia on separate charges that he illegally bought silencers and talked about using them against Jewish people. Opening statements Tuesday marked the second trial the northern Virginia resident has faced on the weapons charges in the past two months. Jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first trial, which was declared a mistrial. Hatchet Speed says the three silencers bought in March 2021 are “solvent traps” used when cleaning guns. Federal regulators have been cracking down on these devices, saying they are silencers in disguise.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.