Syrian Democratic Forces say 6 fighters killed in IS attack

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces say an attack by Islamic State militants in the city of Raqqa has killed six of its members. The SDF has played a prominent role in the fight against IS. An SDF commander says an IS cell targeted security and military buildings in the city. A Britain-based war monitor reports that the IS attack targeted an area containing the headquarters of the SDF’s Internal Security Forces, anti-terrorism units, and a military intelligence prison where about 200 IS prisoners are housed. Also on Monday, the observatory reported that six members of a Turkish-backed rebel group were killed in clashes with the SDF and the Syrian army in the Aleppo countryside.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.