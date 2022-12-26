NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo say they are investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks and where tensions have been running high, fueling concerns of instability. Serbia does not recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed. Fears of incidents have soared since the start of the war in Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.