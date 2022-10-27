EU to tighten gun trade laws as Ukraine war fuels arms fears
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union wants to tighten laws governing the trade and transport of guns to keep illicit firearms out of the hands of criminal gangs. It comes amid concern that the war in Ukraine could increase the spread of illegal weapons in Europe. The European Commission estimates that around 35 million illicit weapons are in hands of civilians. In proposals Thursday, the commission sought clearer procedures for the import, export and transit of firearms and ammunitions. An electronic licensing system would be set up for import and export applications to replace the slower paper-based systems most countries have. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says deadly crime gang violence poses “a threat towards our security, to our safety.”