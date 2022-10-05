Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarus’ opposition leader says she believes that Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said at a security conference in Warsaw that it seems that Russia is “about to lose this war,” and that if it does it will no longer be able to prop up the Belarusian dictator. Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania after Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in disputed August 2020 elections that were viewed in the West as fraudulent, and which many thought she won. She told the Warsaw Security Forum that hundreds of Belarusian volunteers have supported Ukrainians in their recent liberation of Ukrainian territory, and that 15 have died.

