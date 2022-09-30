Michigan man charged in shooting of anti-abortion canvasser

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan homeowner has been charged with shooting and wounding an 84-year-old woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler says Richard Harvey was charged Friday with felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury charges. Harvey is being held in the county jail. Butler says State Police investigated the Sept. 20 shooting in Odessa Township, and submitted charging recommendations to the prosecutor’s office. Harvey is being represented by a public defender, who has not not responded to a message seeking comment.

