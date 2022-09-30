Jill Biden: GOP leaders underestimate the power of women

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says Republican leaders have underestimated the power of women and that it’s up to Democrats to make sure the GOP doesn’t make that mistake again. She told Democratic women at a luncheon on Friday that Americans are let down when “extremists” attack rights that most Americans support, like a woman’s right to an abortion. And she said she gets angry when politicians “treat government like a sport” or “perform political stunts” to score points. Jill Biden says women will decide the outcome of the November midterm elections “because we don’t just get angry, we get to work.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.