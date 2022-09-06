Official: Militants ambush security post in Yemen; 14 killed

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say suspected al-Qaida militants have attacked a security post in the country’s south, killing 14. The incident sparked clashes that killed at least eight troops and six militants. The early morning attack took place in the district of Ahwar in the southern province of Abyan. It targeted a post manned by troops from the Security Belt, which is loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council. Brig. Abdou Megali, a military spokesman for the internationally recognized government, said at least eight troops and six militants were killed in the attack. No group claimed responsibly for the ambush, which bore the hallmarks of the al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

