Japan protests to Russia over military exercises with China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has protested to Russia over multinational military exercises being conducted on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan, and says it is seriously concerned about shooting drills by Russian and Chinese warships off Japan’s northern coast. Beijing has been increasing its military cooperation with Moscow and has been taking part in the multinational drills since late August. Japan’s government spokesperson criticized the exercises on the disputed islands in the Kuril chain. He says Russian and Chinese warships fired machine guns into the Sea of Japan on Saturday. Japan has raised concern about growing tensions in Asia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fearing that the war is emboldening China’s already assertive military activities in the region.

