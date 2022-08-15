Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges and sentenced her to an additional six years in prison. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public, and her lawyers were forbidden by a gag order from revealing information. In the four cases decided Monday, Suu Kyi was convicted of abusing her position to rent public land at below market prices, and to have built a residence with charitable donations. She already had been sentenced to 11 years in prison on sedition, corruption and other charges at earlier trials after the military ousted her government in 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.