US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China worries

By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The commander of the United States military in the Pacific says he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand. Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is visiting Wellington as the U.S. is looking to increase its presence in the region amid deep concerns over China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific. Aquilino was greeted with a traditional Māori welcome ceremony and laid a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. He spoke briefly to media ahead of meetings with top New Zealand defense force and government officials.

