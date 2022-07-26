Prosecutor accuses gang of setting Haiti courthouse on fire

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Suspected gang members have set fire to a courthouse near Haiti’s capital in the most recent incident targeting the country’s crumbling judicial system. Roosevelt Zamor, prosecutor for the Croix-des-Bouquets region, told The Associated Press that important documents were set on fire early Tuesday and that authorities shut down the partially burned courthouse located northeast of Port-au-Prince. The fire occurred in a region controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang, whom authorities blame for killing a police inspector on Sunday inside a church in Croix-des-Bouquets and later setting the building on fire.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.