Police haul off big cats, other animals after sanctuary raid

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico City have begun hauling away 177 lions, tigers, jaguars and other exotic big cats that were found at an animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. The federal Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection said Wednesday that 202 animals in all are being removed, including monkeys, dogs, donkeys and coyotes. The animals presumably are being taken to zoos or animal reserves. Dozens of heavily armed city police raided the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary after images of rail-thin, distressed and injured lions circulated on social media. The founder and owner of the resevre told local media that he had rescued some of the animals from circuses, which Mexico no longer allows to display animals.