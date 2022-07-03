Feds: R. Kelly remains on suicide watch ‘for his own safety’

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are pushing back on claims that R. Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually abuse young girls. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn filed court papers late Saturday saying the disgraced R&B superstar remains on suicide watch “for his own safety” following a psychological assessment. Kelly’s attorney filed a lawsuit Friday alleging prison officials placed him on suicide watch “solely for punitive purposes and because of his status as a high-profile inmate.”