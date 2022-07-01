Daughter of slain Mexico reporter dies of wounds from attack

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The daughter of a Mexican reporter slain earlier this week in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas has died of wounds suffered in the attack that killed her father. Antonio de la Cruz became the 12th journalist killed so far this year in Mexico, when a man on a motorcycle fired at him in his car outside his home. His 23-year-old daughter Cinthya de la Cruz Martínez was with him in the vehicle and was also shot. On Friday, the newspaper De la Cruz worked for, Expreso, reported that the daughter had died of her injuries at a hospital in Ciudad Victoria, where the attack occurred.