Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Supreme Court’s decision ending a constitutional right to abortion is “destabilizing” and he supports changing Senate rules to codify nationwide abortion protections. Biden spoke Thursday at the end of a NATO summit. Biden says that transatlantic alliance has transformed itself by adapting to a rapidly changing security situation around the globe. Biden says he thinks “we can all agree that this has been a historic NATO Summit.” The summit included the Biden administration announcing plans to permanently bolster the U.S. military presence in Europe, an agreement between Turkey, Finland and Sweden to pave the way for the accession of Nordic nations into NATO, and the alliance updating its strategic concept.