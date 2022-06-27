Spanish government approves new bill on transgender rights

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Cabinet has approved a new draft of a LGBTQ rights bill that if backed by parliament will allow people as young as 16 to change their gender freely and those as young as 12 to do so with a judge’s authorization. This version of the bill is very similar to the one that was initially presented by the government a year ago but was held up due to debates within Spain’s left-wing ruling coalition. Teenagers between 14 and 16 will be able to apply for these changes with parental permission. A court’s involvement is mandatory in applications for those between 12 and 14.