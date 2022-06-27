Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at S African nightclub

By GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities are seeking answers after 21 underage teenagers celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious weekend incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said the ages of the victims ranged from 13 to 17. Police say the investigation into the tragedy in the city of East London in Eastern Cape province was ongoing and no cause of the deaths had yet been established. But forensic samples are being sent to a laboratory to see if the victims ingested a poison or toxin.