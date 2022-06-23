Skip to Content
AP National News
Spirit of Virgil Abloh lives on at Louis Vuitton in Paris

By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — He may have died last November, but Virgil Abloh lives on at Paris Fashion Week in a high-energy runway spectacular for Louis Vuitton menswear. A Black marching band gave a rousing performance on a surreal yellow brick road installation inside the Louvre Thursday, while rapper Kendrick Lamar performed a live ode to the American fashion star who was Vuitton’s menswear designer from 2018 until his death. Elsewhere, at Issey Miyake, eye-popping hues inspired by flowers and vases, models mingled with performers inside the newly renovated La Poste du Louvre for an unusual and sensitive showcase of fashion designs through dance.

Associated Press

