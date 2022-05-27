Mexican president wants to re-name drug growing area

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he wants to change the name of a notorious drug-producing area known as “the Golden Triangle” to “The Triangle of Good, Hard-Working People”. The remote, mountainous area in northern Mexico is where the three states of Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Durango meet. Drug cartels have long used the area to grow marijuana and opium poppies. But López Obrador said Friday during a visit to the region the name unfairly stigmatized residents. López Obrador has sometimes praised drug cartel leaders and in 2019 ordered the release of Ovidio Guzman, one of “El Chapo” Guzman’s sons, to avoid bloodshed.