Judge issues injunction against Mexico City bullfights

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge has issued an injunction against bullfighting in Mexico City, and ordered a hearing on whether to permanently ban the practice. The constitutional injunction was issued Friday, and orders that no fights be held until a hearing early June. Bull fights were apparently scheduled at the city’s main professional ring in July and September. Since 2013, four states in Mexico have already banned bull fights, and polls indicate substantial support for a ban. A ban in Mexico City _ currently the largest venue for the events _ would be an international setback for bullfighting.