Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:19 PM

Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

KION

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — It’s been nearly seven years since Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges. But there’s still no sign of when a trial will happen as Paxton is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday. He’s in a primary runoff with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who has made the criminal accusations against Paxton a centerpiece of his campaign. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say the delays are not due to any “improper influence” by Texas’ top law enforcement officer.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content