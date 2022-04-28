Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:41 PM

Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

KION

By KEITH RIDLER
Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor. The patent has to do with a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance. Bell Semiconductor is seeking a jury trial, unspecified financial damages and an order prohibiting Micron from using the process. Micron spokeswoman Lara Krebs said Thursday that the company doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.   

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content