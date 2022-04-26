Iran court sentences 2 students to 16-year prison terms each

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A court in Iran has sentenced two students to 16-year prison terms each on charges of endangering national security. The judiciary’s spokesman told reporters on Tuesday that the two sabotaged public facilities, tried to cooperate with opposition groups and spread propaganda against the system. He said these actions translated to 10-year, five and one -year prison terms. He says that if an appeals court upholds the ruling, the 10-year term will go into effect. The authorities detained the two students of the prestigious Sharif Industrial University in 2020, prompting an outcry among students and teachers of the university, as well as by Amnesty International and various rights groups.