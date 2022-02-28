Japan’s Toshiba CEO steps down amid restructuring efforts

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba’s Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation. The company said its board decided that Tsunakawa will be replaced by Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president. Shimada was an executive at Siemens before joining Toshiba in 2018. He faces the challenge of leading a restructuring plan that’s drawn criticism from shareholders. Toshiba plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is set for March 24. Toshiba was one of Japan’s most revered brands but has been struggling since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011.