‘3 times a hero’: NYPD to honor 2nd officer slain in Harlem

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are gathering at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral to pay tribute to a young officer gunned down while answering a call for help in Harlem. Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral is set for Wednesday morning at the Roman Catholic cathedral. His police partner, Jason Rivera, was eulogized there and posthumously promoted to detective on Friday. Both were shot Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument. The 27-year-old Mora joined the New York Police Department in October 2018 after graduating from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.