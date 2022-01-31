Jury questioning to begin in case related to Breonna Taylor

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Questioning of potential jurors begins this week for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician. Brett Hankison is standing trial on three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments in March 2020. Taylor, a Black woman, was shot multiple times during the raid. No drugs were found, and the warrant was later found to be flawed. Hankison is the only officer facing any criminal charges from the incident.