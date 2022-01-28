Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse early Friday came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance. Authorities say there were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down just before7 a.m. A photo from the scene showed a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.