Groups: 6 killed in rocket attack on northern town in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian rescuers and a war monitor say a rocket attack on a town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria killed six civilians and wounded over a dozen people. Both blamed Thursday’s attack on Syrian Kurdish-led forces, backed by the U.S. The town of Afrin has been under control of Turkey and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018, following a Turkey-backed military operation that pushed Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area. The White Helmets, a Syrian civil defense group operating in opposition-held areas, says the rocket attack also caused a fire in a residential area of Afrin.