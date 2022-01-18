Blinken in Ukraine as tensions with Russia soar

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The American diplomat planned to move on to Berlin and then meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday. In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine. The U.S. has not concluded whether Putin plans to invade or whether the show of force is intended to squeeze security concessions.