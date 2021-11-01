Famed Swiss eatery’s closure highlights COVID rule tensions

GENEVA (AP) — A move by Swiss police in a resort town to shutter a restaurant because its owners flouted a government requirement to check patrons’ COVID-19 passes is highlighting tensions with a section of the population that views the measure as infringing on civil rights. Swiss media reported Monday that police swept into the 19th century Walliserkanne restaurant in Zermatt a day earlier and sealed it off after its owners had defied a closure order and kept serving. Some people in Switzerland and beyond say governments are overstepping their authority because such measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus tread upon civil liberties.