California virus cases stop falling, governor urges caution

By ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has rolled up his sleeve and received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. At a health clinic in Oakland on Wednesday, he encouraged others to follow his lead as the state heads into the time of year that in 2020 ushered in the deadliest spike of virus cases. Since then, 88% of those 18 and older in California have received at least one dose of a vaccine that didn’t exist last fall. Millions have survived the virus and have a level of natural immunity. Still, new cases and hospitalizations have flattened after a steady two-month decline that saw California boast the nation’s lowest infection rate. State models show a gradual increase in hospitalizations in the next month.