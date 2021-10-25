Jill Biden: Cancer ‘touches every American family’

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden visited South Carolina on Monday, promoting efforts toward finding a cure for cancer and touring a cancer center in the state that played a pivotal role in her husband’s victory in the 2020 Democratic primary. The first lady said she was making the trip as part of a continued commitment to pushing for research efforts toward a cure. Biden spoke with breast cancer survivors and researchers. Later in the day, she spoke with military families at a base. This is the first lady’s second visit to South Carolina in as many weeks. President Joe Biden’s primary victory in the early voting state helped propel him to the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.