2 teachers face charges from entering wrong home, shooting

Associated Press

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two newly hired physical education teachers at a Florida elementary school were arrested after the shooting of a man whose apartment they entered thinking it belonged to someone else following a night of drinking. According to an arrest affidavit, one of the teachers mistakenly climbed into bed with the man, his wife and their baby, and the other teacher went to the bathroom before the male occupant of the house escorted them out. The arrest report says teacher Darius Cohen got into a scuffle with the male occupant while outside. The report says Cohen chased him and fired four shots, striking him once in the back.