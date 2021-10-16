Now 41, killer of 4-year-old boy granted parole on 11th try

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who was 13 years old when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock has been granted parole. State corrections officials say Eric Smith appeared for the 11th time before the parole board earlier this month and was granted release as early as Nov. 17. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy’s home and striking his head with a rock. At his trial, Smith’s lawyer unsuccessfully argued that Smith was mentally ill. The victim’s parents have opposed Smith’s release in the past. They declined to comment to local media.