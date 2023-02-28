Big 5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.7 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $238.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.1 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $995.5 million.

Big 5 shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.85, a decrease of 47% in the last 12 months.

