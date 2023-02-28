Axon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $336.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $147.1 million, or $2.03 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

Axon shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $200.31, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

