Argentine economy minister resigns amid peso, diesel woes

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s economy minister has submitted his resignation at the end of a week in which the peso hit an all-time low against the dollar and truck drivers struck diesel shortages. Martin Guzman announced Saturday on Twitter that he had sent a multi-page resignation letter to President Alberto Fernandez. The value of the Argentine peso has tumbled amid high inflation. Prices have risen nearly 30% this year, and analysts predict inflation could rise above 70% for all of 2022. The work stoppages by truck drivers have disrupted economic activity, including the delivery to ports of grain, which is one of Argentina’s main imports.

